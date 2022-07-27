Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas nominations nearly halve for July 27 –operator website
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 11:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany nearly halved from 8 a.m CET on July 27, data from the pipeline operator showed on Wednesday.
Nominations were at 14,423,764 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT) onwards, down from levels above 27,000,000 kWh/h previously. Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday it was halting one more turbine at the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance which would result in a reduction of gas flows from Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Gazprom
- Germany
- Nord Stream 1
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices -U.S. official
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices -U.S. official
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis
IEA chief says price cap on Russian oil should include refined products
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis