Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas nominations nearly halve for July 27 –operator website

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 11:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany nearly halved from 8 a.m CET on July 27, data from the pipeline operator showed on Wednesday.

Nominations were at 14,423,764 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT) onwards, down from levels above 27,000,000 kWh/h previously. Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday it was halting one more turbine at the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance which would result in a reduction of gas flows from Wednesday.

