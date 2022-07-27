Left Menu

Ministry celebrates Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 from 25 to 30 July 2022

The Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) Limited is coordinating the events in South Delhi as a coordinating CPSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:55 IST
Ministry celebrates Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 from 25 to 30 July 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India is celebrating "Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047" initiative of the Government of India under "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (AKAM) from 25th to 30th July 2022 across the Nation in association with all Power CPSEs and State DISCOMs.

The event will showcase the achievements in Power and Renewable Energy Sectors to the public, both from National and State perspectives, and also the vision of India in these sectors for 2047 when India completes 100 years of Independence. In South Delhi District, this event is being organized by District Administration on 28th and 29th July 2022. The Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) Limited is coordinating the events in South Delhi as a coordinating CPSE.

Sh. Ramesh Bidhuri, Hon'ble Member of Parliament shall be the Chief Guest for the event to be held on 28th July at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Mehrauli, New Delhi. On 29th July, the event shall be held at Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, where Dr. Monica Priyadarshini, DM South Delhi shall be the Chief Guest.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022