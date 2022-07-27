Ministry celebrates Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 from 25 to 30 July 2022

Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India is celebrating "Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047" initiative of the Government of India under "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (AKAM) from 25th to 30th July 2022 across the Nation in association with all Power CPSEs and State DISCOMs.

The event will showcase the achievements in Power and Renewable Energy Sectors to the public, both from National and State perspectives, and also the vision of India in these sectors for 2047 when India completes 100 years of Independence. In South Delhi District, this event is being organized by District Administration on 28th and 29th July 2022. The Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) Limited is coordinating the events in South Delhi as a coordinating CPSE.

Sh. Ramesh Bidhuri, Hon'ble Member of Parliament shall be the Chief Guest for the event to be held on 28th July at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Mehrauli, New Delhi. On 29th July, the event shall be held at Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, where Dr. Monica Priyadarshini, DM South Delhi shall be the Chief Guest.

(With Inputs from PIB)