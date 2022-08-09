UK energy price cap seen rising to above 4,200 pounds in Jan– analysts

Britain's cap on domestic energy prices is expected to rise to over 4,200 pounds ($5,089) a year in January, up 230% on the year before, due to soaring wholesale costs and changes in the way the cap is set, analysts said on Tuesday.

The forecast comes as former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss battle to become Britain's next leader, with the candidates clashing on how they will address soaring inflation and a cost-of-living squeeze. Based on latest wholesale energy prices, the cap on the most widely used household energy contracts is expected to rise by 82% in October, taking average annual household dual fuel bills - covering both gas and electricity - to around 3,582 pounds, analysts at Cornwall Insights said.

The cap is expected to rise further in January, to 4,266.48 pounds a year, Cornwall said, compared with its previous forecast for January of 3,616 pounds a year. Cornwall said its January forecast has been revised upwards following changes made to the way the cap is calculated by regulator Ofgem.

Energy suppliers typically hedge, or buy in advance, energy their customers need to help protect from price shocks, however many have struggled to keep pace with volatile and record high wholesale gas prices over the past year with more than 20 suppliers going bust last year. Suppliers are able to recover some of the hedging costs through costs added to household bills.

Ofgem last week said these costs for suppliers would be recovered over a shorter time frame than initially expected, driving up bills in January. Craig Lowry, Principal Consultant at Cornwall Insight, said while it may seem unwise to make formula changes that could add to bills amid a cost of living crisis, more energy suppliers could exit the market if they are unable to recover their costs.

"Rather than critiquing the methodology of the cap, it may be time to consider the cap's place altogether. After all, if it is not controlling consumer prices, and is damaging suppliers' business models, we must wonder if it is fit for purpose," Lowry said. No one from Ofgem was immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.8254 pounds)

