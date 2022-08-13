Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia, Metal & Metal Downstream, and Infrastructure are among the ten industrial projects approved by the HLCA committee of the Government of Odisha

The 29thmeeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) held today under the chairmanship of the Hon'ble, Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patanaik approved 10 industrial projects worth INR 74,620.18 crores that would generate employment opportunities for over 24,047 people in the State.

The committee approved the proposal of ReNew EFuels Private Limited (REFPL) to set up Green Hydrogen (Capacity: 20 KTPA) & Green Ammonia Plant (Capacity: 100 KTPA) in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur district, against investment of INR 2000 crore which will generate employment opportunities for 2000 persons. The establishment of these plants will have a pragmatic environmental impact since they will create ammonia and hydrogen using renewable resources, which will cater to the demand of steel and fertiliser sector in Odisha. The committee gave approval for setting up of 60,000 MT Industrial Structure and 6,000 MT Steel plant equipment facilities to Tata Steel Limited (Growth Shop) against an investment of INR 1000 crore with employment opportunities for over 2451 people. This would give a significant boost to the Government of Odisha's ''Vision 2030: Development of Downstream Units in Metal Sector,'' which offers short, medium, and long-term interventions to accelerate the business ecosystem for metal sector downstream units.

The HLCA gave a nod to Adani Enterprises Limited to set up a 4.0 MTPA Alumina Refinery and 175 MW CPP Plant in Kashipur, Rayagada district, against an investment of INR 41653 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 7750 people.

In addition, the panel gave nod to set up 2.5 MTPA steel plant and 370 MW CPP in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur district, by Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd against an investment of INR 8000 crores creating employment opportunities for 5000 people.

Sompuri Infrastructures Private Limited got the approval to set up a 24 MTPA Pellet plant & 6 MTPA of Filter Cake at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district, at an investment of INR 7811 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 684 people, a 30 MTPA Beneficiation plant at Deojhar, in Keonjhar district and a 30 MTPA Slurry Pipeline connecting its proposed 30 MTPA Beneficiation plant at Deojhar, in Keonjhar district to the proposed Pellet plant at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district against investments of INR 4592.18 crore and INR 3674 crore which will create employment opportunities for 250 and 600 persons respectively.

Approval was also given to Aarti Steels Limited for expansion of steel plant by setting up 3,20,833 TPA SMS, 3,00,000 TPA Special Steel Bars and Rods (auto grade), 75,000 TPA Ferro Alloys, 2 MTPA Beneficiation, 1.2 MTPA pellet plant and 65 MW CPP at Athgarh, in Cuttack district at an investment of INR 3000 crore, which will generate employment for over 3587 people. This project will facilitate availability of raw materials to Auto component manufactures.

The committee approved the proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited for setting up a 6 MTPA Beneficiation Plant at Village Dalki and 12 MTPA Slurry Pipeline from proposed Beneficiation plant at Dalki to Dabuna Slurry pumping station unit in Dalki, Keonjhar district against an investment of INR 1490 crore generating employment opportunities for 600 persons.

Rungta Metals Private Limited (RMPL) got the approval for setting up of 0.5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant creating employment potential for 1125 persons against an investment of INR 1400 crore in Rairangpur in the district of Mayurbhanj.

One of the government's key focus areas has been on employment-intensive sectors such as metal and metal downstream; the state is considered India's mineral hub, with reserves of 92 percent chromite, 92 percent nickel, 52 percent bauxite, 44 percent manganese, 33 percent iron ore, and 24 percent coal. Odisha produces over half of the country's iron ore, making it an attractive site for establishing steel plants. These sectors provide a wide range of prospects in a single package. Given the vast trained workforce in this sector, such industries contribute significantly to the state's employment.

About Odisha: Located on the east coast of India, Odisha has a coastline of 480 km along the Bay of Bengal. The modern State of Odisha was formed on 1 April 1936, over the years the state has maintained a unique cultural identity distinct from all of its neighbouring States. Traditionally, the State has been known for its mineral and mining strength. Since the turn of the millennium, the focus of the State has shifted to manufacturing and services industrial growth. The State Government has also taken several unique initiatives to ensure that a hassle-free and conducive business environment is provided to the investors setting up units in the State. This website is a one-stop location for all such information.

About IPICOL: Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) is the single point of contact for all industrial investments in the State. IPICOL is responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation, and aftercare strategy for the state of Odisha. IPICOL, as the investment promotion agency of the State of Odisha, undertakes all activities to promote Odisha as the investment destination of choice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)