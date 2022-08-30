World News Roundup: Iran calls IAEA's demands 'excessive'- media; Taiwan president: restraint does not mean it will not 'counter' China and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran calls IAEA's demands 'excessive'- media

Iran will not accept the U.N. nuclear watchdog's "excessive" demands, the spokesperson of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation was cited as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday. After months of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington are struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. A key sticking point is Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.

Taiwan president: restraint does not mean it will not 'counter' China

President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday that Taiwan would show restraint in the face of what she called Chinese provocations, but could take "strong countermeasures" if needed.

Tsai, on a visit to an air and naval base on the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait, praised the armed forces for their efforts to protect Taiwan and condemned Beijing for its recent military drills.

Churches, mosques house stolen Nigerian fuel in pervasive oil theft, says NNPC head

Every section of Nigerian society is complicit in the theft of millions of barrels, the head of state oil company NNPC Ltd said on Tuesday, adding that make-shift pipelines and stolen fuel had even been found in churches and mosques. Large-scale theft from the nation's pipelines has throttled exports, forced some companies to shut in production and crippled the country's finances.

Saudi Arabia seeks extradition from Lebanon of man who threatened embassy

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari said the kingdom is seeking the arrest and extradition from Lebanon of a Saudi man who threatened the kingdom's embassy in Beirut last week. "We call upon the competent Lebanese authorities to undertake the necessary legal procedures regarding the terrorist threats," Bukhari said following a meeting with Lebanon's interior minister.

EU split on visa ban for Russian tourists, Kremlin says proposal irrational

Germany and France warned on Tuesday against a European Union ban on tourist visas for Russians, saying it would be counter-productive, highlighting divisions within the 27-nation bloc as foreign ministers prepared to discuss the measure. Eastern and Nordic countries strongly back such a ban, saying travel to the EU is a privilege, not a right, and that allowing Russians to party on European beaches at a time when their country has invaded Ukraine is unacceptable.

Sadr calls on supporters to end Baghdad protests after violent clashes

Iraq's powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his followers to end their protests in central Baghdad on Tuesday, easing a confrontation which led to the deadliest violence in the Iraqi capital in years. Apologizing to Iraqis after 22 people were killed in clashes between an armed group loyal to him and rival Shi'ite Muslim factions backed by Iran, Sadr condemned the fighting and gave his own followers one hour to disperse.

Zelensky urges Russians to 'go home' as Ukraine presses offensive in south

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Russian troops to flee for their lives as his forces launched an offensive near the city of Kherson, saying Ukraine's military were taking back their territory though Russia said the assault had failed. Ukraine's offensive in the south comes after weeks of a stalemate in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions, destroyed cities and caused a global energy and food crisis amid unprecedented economic sanctions.

Explainer-What to look for from China's 20th Communist Party congress

China's ruling Communist Party opens its 20th congress on Oct. 16 that is likely to end with President Xi Jinping anointed for a third, five-year term as the supreme leader and a shuffle of personnel on the decision-making Politburo. Below are key questions and answers about the Party Congress.

Arizona governor latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan

The governor of Arizona was due to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday, the island's foreign ministry said, the latest in a succession of officials from the United States to visit, defying pressure from China for such trips not to take place. During his three-day visit, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and with companies in the semiconductor industry.

UN issues flash appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan with floods

The United Nations issued a flash appeal on Tuesday for $160 million to help Pakistan cope with floods that have killed more than 1,100 people, affected 33 million, and destroyed homes, businesses, infrastructure and crops. Early estimates put the damage from the floods at more than $10 billion, the government has said, adding that the world had an obligation to help the South Asian country cope with the effects of man-made climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)