Delhi Metro network's Blue Line delayed by few minutes

Delhi metro's Blue Line train was delayed on Thursday morning after a passenger was found on the track.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:19 IST
Delhi Metro network's Blue Line delayed by few minutes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi metro's Blue Line train was delayed on Thursday morning after a passenger was found on the track.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to its Twitter page where it informed that the service on the Blue line metro running between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali as a passenger was on track at Tilak Nagar metro station.

Soon after a few minutes, another update was shared by DMRC on Twitter that the service has been resumed normally. (ANI)

