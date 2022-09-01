Left Menu

Schools, colleges shut in 4 Tamil Nadu districts due to heavy rain

In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools and educational institutes in four districts of Tamil Nadu - Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur- have been shut, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools and educational institutes in four districts of Tamil Nadu - Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur- have been shut, officials said on Thursday. The administration of four districts in Tamil Nadu announced shutting down of all educational institutes including schools and colleges today due to the prediction of heavy rains in the area.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain is expected to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation which lies over South Tamil Nadu and a trough that runs from the cyclonic circulation over it brings heavy rainfall to the southern part of the state and its interior districts. In the last 24 hours, various districts across Tamil Nadu has witnessed moderate rainfall.

According to Chennai Regional Met department, yesterday's forecast of light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue for the next four days over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On September 2, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Tiruchirapalli districts of the state.

On September 3 and 4, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu. For Chennai, during the next 24 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm with Light/Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

Today, a cloudy weather condition was witnessed in Chennai, whereas the southern districts have been receiving heavy rainfall since morning at one or two places. Meanwhile, various districts received rainfall last night including Thiruvarur (18.0mm), Nannilam (25.2mm), Kudavasal (8.0mm), Valangaiman (15.8mm), Mannargudi (10.2mm), Needamangalam (11.0mm), Pandawaiyaru (13.8mm), Thiruthuraipoondi (45.8mm), Muthupettai (9.2mm). (ANI)

