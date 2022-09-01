Left Menu

2 killed, 3 injured after getting electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

As many as 2 people died and 3 injured after getting electrocuted in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

ANI | Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The incident happened today morning when a Ganesh Chariot came in contact with a live wire in the Sokkanathur Puttur area near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, informed the district collector to ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

