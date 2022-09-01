2 killed, 3 injured after getting electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

As many as 2 people died and 3 injured after getting electrocuted in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The incident happened today morning when a Ganesh Chariot came in contact with a live wire in the Sokkanathur Puttur area near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, informed the district collector to ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)