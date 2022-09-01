Left Menu

IAEA mission sets off from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia for nuclear plant

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission set off from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia towards the nuclear power plant in the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar on Thursday, despite reports of intense shelling there. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the mission was aware of "increased military activity in the area" but was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet its staff.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:32 IST
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission set off from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia towards the nuclear power plant in the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar on Thursday, despite reports of intense shelling there.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the mission was aware of "increased military activity in the area" but was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet its staff. "There has been increased military activity in the area. Having come so far, we are not stopping," Grossi said.

