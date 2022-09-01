Left Menu

Spain to cut VAT tax on gas to 5% from October, PM Sanchez says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-09-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:17 IST
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Flickr
  • Spain

The Spanish Government will cut value-added tax on gas to 5% from 21% from October in a bid to reduce the effect of rising international price on people's utility bills, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday on local radio Cadena SER.

The government had reduced the value-added tax on electricity twice over the past year.

