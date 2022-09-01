Left Menu

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:50 IST
Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's vice president, citing unnamed sources.

No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

