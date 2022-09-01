Russian Defence Ministry says Ukrainian landing group near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is being destroyed - agencies

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that a Ukrainian "sabotage group" that it said landed near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was being destroyed with the use of helicopters, Interfax news agency reported.

State-owned news agency RIA cited the ministry as saying the group had launched an attack from two boats, both of which had been sunk.

A Reuters reporter near the plant in Russian-controlled Enerhodar witnessed increased military activity on Thursday, with soldiers running about and helicopters flying overhead. The reporter said a residential building was struck by shelling, forcing people to take cover in a basement.

