Russian Defence Ministry says Ukrainian landing group near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is being destroyed - agencies

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that a Ukrainian "sabotage group" that it said landed near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was being destroyed with the use of helicopters, Interfax news agency reported.

State-owned news agency RIA cited the ministry as saying the group had launched an attack from two boats, both of which had been sunk.

A Reuters reporter near the plant in Russian-controlled Enerhodar witnessed increased military activity on Thursday, with soldiers running about and helicopters flying overhead. The reporter said a residential building was struck by shelling, forcing people to take cover in a basement.

