Ukraine: Russia wants to wreck IAEA mission with fresh shelling

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff accused Russia of seeking to "wreck" the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspection visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying Russia shelled the plant again on Thursday.

"The Russians have shelled (the town of) Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant," Yermak wrote on Telegram, accusing Russia of acting like a "terrorist state".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)