Left Menu

Ukraine: Russia wants to wreck IAEA mission with fresh shelling

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:00 IST
Ukraine: Russia wants to wreck IAEA mission with fresh shelling
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff accused Russia of seeking to "wreck" the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspection visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying Russia shelled the plant again on Thursday.

"The Russians have shelled (the town of) Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant," Yermak wrote on Telegram, accusing Russia of acting like a "terrorist state".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022