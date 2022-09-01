Left Menu

Russian-installed official says Enerhodar, site of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, is without power - TASS

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Ukraine

A Russian-installed official in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is located, said the town was without power on Thursday, state-owned Russian news agency TASS reported.

TASS cited Alexander Volga as saying that there was no light in the town, but there was no reason why a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant could not go ahead.

Russia's Defence Ministry earlier said that a Ukrainian "sabotage group" crossed the Dnipro river from nearby Ukrainian-held territory on Thursday morning. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the Zaporizhzhia region, said Ukraine was trying to disrupt the IAEA delegation's visit.

