Left Menu

Clashes in Iraq's Basra among Shi'ite rivals cause casualties - officials

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:42 IST
Clashes in Iraq's Basra among Shi'ite rivals cause casualties - officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Clashes among rival Shi'ite Muslim militants in the southern Iraqi city of Basra took place overnight and into Thursday morning, causing several casualties, local security officials said.

The skirmishes were the latest violence to hit the country in a political crisis that pits followers of the powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr against mostly Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups.

The security officials said the clashes took place in the centre of Basra, Iraq's main oil-producing hub. They did not immediately confirm reports of deaths from the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022