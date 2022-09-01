Clashes in Iraq's Basra among Shi'ite rivals cause casualties - officials

Clashes among rival Shi'ite Muslim militants in the southern Iraqi city of Basra took place overnight and into Thursday morning, causing several casualties, local security officials said.

The skirmishes were the latest violence to hit the country in a political crisis that pits followers of the powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr against mostly Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups.

The security officials said the clashes took place in the centre of Basra, Iraq's main oil-producing hub. They did not immediately confirm reports of deaths from the violence.

