EU chief to outline ideas for energy price caps on Sept. 14

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen will outline the European Commission's ideas on capping energy prices in a speech on Sept. 14, a senior Commission official said on Thursday.

"Mrs von der Leyen, our President, will outline that in more detail on the 14th of September," Mechthild Wörsdörfer, Deputy Director General of the Commission's energy department, told a meeting of European Parliament's energy committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)