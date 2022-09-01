Left Menu

Lavrov: Russia doing everything for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to operate safely

And for the mission there to carry out all its plans." The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in March.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:50 IST
Lavrov: Russia doing everything for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to operate safely
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia was doing everything to ensure that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could operate safely, and for visiting inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to be able to complete their tasks.

Speaking at an event in Moscow, Lavrov said: "We are doing everything to ensure that this station is safe, that it functions safely. And for the mission there to carry out all its plans."

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the frontlines, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022