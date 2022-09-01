Left Menu

Russia's Defence Ministry says situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant difficult but under control

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 14:05 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine is "difficult but remains under full control", after reports of fighting in the nearby town of Enerhodar.

In a statement on Telegram, the defence ministry said it was still ready to guarantee the safety of a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency at the plant, despite what it called efforts by "the Kyiv regime" to disrupt the visit.

Ukraine earlier accused Russia of trying to wreck the IAEA visit by shelling the plant.

