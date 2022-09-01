Delhi stalker, who fired gunshot at teenager for not talking to him, arrested

Delhi Police have arrested an absconding stalker who attempted to kill a teenager by firing bullets at her in the Sangam Vihar area on August 25. His two associates were nabbed last week. The accused was identified as Amanat Ali.

As per Delhi DCP Benita Mary Jaiker, the accused disclosed that she was in touch with Amanat Ali for two years through social media, however, she had not spoken to him for the past 4-5 months. "During the course of interrogation, the accused Amanat Ali disclosed that the victim girl was in contact with him through social media and she stopped talking with him some time ago due to which he was unhappy and he determined to eliminate the girl. Hence, he hatched a plan in connivance with his friends Bobby and Pawan," the police said.

"On the day of the incident, they chased the girl while she was returning from school and when she reached B Block, Sangam Vihar, the accused Bobby fired gunshot on her," the police added. Detailing the incident, DCP Jaiker said that it took place at 3.47 pm on August 25, when the incident was reported to the police.

The girl had received injury on her shoulder and was shifted to a hospital. The victim's condition is stable. "Crime spot was checked by the FSL team briefly and 01 empty fired cartridge was recovered. Further, the police staff reached Batra Hospital and met the victim girl. On her statement, a case was registered," the police said.

CCTV footage of the crime spot area was analysed. "The girl was enquired in detail and disclosed that she knows one of the boys involved in the incident namely, Amanat Ali. Further, during the analysis of CCTV footage, it was revealed that on the day of the incident three persons were chasing the girl while she was going to her home from school and when she reached B Block, one boy fired a gunshot on her from the backside and after that, the trio fled away," said the police.

The police have recovered two country-made pistols, three live cartridges and one empty fired cartridge. Meanwhile, the victim's father, while narrating the ordeal of the incident, told ANI that they had come to know about the accused in July this year.

"He befriended my daughter on social media 3-4 months back, it was a fake id. We came to know about it in July when he made a man break our window panes," he said. "He used to follow my daughter to and from school on his bike. When they broke our window in July, we called a constable. He had told us not to worry and that they would make him understand so that he doesn't repeat it," the father added.

He further said that if the administration had been strict on time, the incident would not have taken place. "Had the administration been strict on time, he wouldn't have done this. People should fear administration. The doctor has said that bullets are still inside her but she is stable, they say that the bullets will be operated out 6 months-1 yr later. She is so scared that she wakes up in the middle of the night and breaks down," he said. (ANI)

