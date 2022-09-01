Farmers are cornerstone of India's food security: Dhankhar in Nuakhai greetings

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday greeted people on the harvest festival of Nuakhai and described farmers as the cornerstone of India's food security.

The festival of new crop is celebrated largely in Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh.

''Nuakhai Juhar! This festival celebrating nature's bounty symbolises our deep bond with mother earth that nourishes us. My profound gratitude to our industrious farmers who are the cornerstone of India's food security,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

''May this festival bring prosperity and happiness to all,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)