Left Menu

Three Ukrainian troops caught in fighting near nuclear plant - TASS cites Russian-installed official

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:40 IST
Three Ukrainian troops caught in fighting near nuclear plant - TASS cites Russian-installed official
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian-installed official in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said Russian troops had captured three Ukrainian servicemen on Thursday during what he said was an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

TASS cited Vladimir Rogov as saying that radiation levels at the plant remained normal.

Russia's Defence Ministry said earlier that it had repelled a Ukrainian attempt to seize the plant, hours before a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency was scheduled to visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022