Kremlin says it fears Ukrainian provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:45 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russia said on Thursday it was concerned about a possible "provocation" from Ukraine at the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant ahead of a visit by the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was ready to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to facilitate its mission to the plant, which has been under the control of Russian forces since March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

