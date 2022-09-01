Kremlin says it fears Ukrainian provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia said on Thursday it was concerned about a possible "provocation" from Ukraine at the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant ahead of a visit by the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was ready to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to facilitate its mission to the plant, which has been under the control of Russian forces since March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)