Kremlin: Europe puts up barriers for Gazprom's operations
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin accused the European Union on Thursday of putting up barriers to the Russian energy firm Gazprom's operations, as Russia's gas exports decline and the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is closed for maintenance.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told a daily conference call with reporters that only a few companies were able to service the hi-tech equipment produced by Siemens Energy for Nord Stream 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement