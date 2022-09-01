Left Menu

Kremlin says it fears Ukrainian provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned about a possible "provocation" from Ukraine at the Russian-held Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant ahead of a visit by the United Nations nuclear watchdog. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of trying to sabotage the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the plant in southern Ukraine, which was delayed on Thursday due to shelling near the facility.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:10 IST
Kremlin says it fears Ukrainian provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned about a possible "provocation" from Ukraine at the Russian-held Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant ahead of a visit by the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of trying to sabotage the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the plant in southern Ukraine, which was delayed on Thursday due to shelling near the facility. "We are concerned about a provocation from the Ukrainian side, given that barbaric and provocative shelling has not stopped," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Peskov said Russia was ready to cooperate with the IAEA and was interested in seeing the IAEA mission arrive at the plant. A spokesperson for the IAEA said that its mission was waiting at a Ukrainian checkpoint after fresh shelling but remained determined to reach the facility later in the day.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier on Thursday that Russia was doing everything to ensure that the plant, controlled by Russian forces but operated by Ukrainian staff, was operating safely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022