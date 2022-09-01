Left Menu

IAEA delegation arrives at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived on Thursday at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.

A Reuters reporter saw the IAEA team arrive at the plant in a large convoy with a heavy presence of Russian soldiers nearby.

The delegation had been delayed after reports of fighting earlier on Thursday around Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which Russian has controlled since March.

