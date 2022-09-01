IAEA delegation arrives at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived on Thursday at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.

A Reuters reporter saw the IAEA team arrive at the plant in a large convoy with a heavy presence of Russian soldiers nearby.

The delegation had been delayed after reports of fighting earlier on Thursday around Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which Russian has controlled since March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)