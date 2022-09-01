FPSO for Senegal gas project expected to sail from China to site by year end: BP

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Senegal's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project is expected to sail from China to the site by the end of the year, BP Executive Vice-President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell said at a conference in Senegal on Thursday.

The first phase of the GTA project is 80 percent complete, he added.

