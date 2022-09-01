Left Menu

'More cash' to come, says British PM Johnson on cost-of-living support

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:59 IST
'More cash' to come, says British PM Johnson on cost-of-living support
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there would be "more cash" support from the government to help tackle a cost-of-living crisis pressuring households and businesses.

"We're helping people with the cost of living, and of course, there will be more cash to come, whoever takes over me from the months ahead," Johnson, who will make way for a new prime minister next week, told reporters at the site of a nuclear power plant in eastern England.

