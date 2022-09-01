Left Menu

Set up state-of-art milk procurement infra in villages: Punjab CM to Milkfed

He emphasised that Milkfed must ensure that it covers all the potential villages falling in Punjab and procure the maximum quantity of raw milk from there.The sole aim of his government is to extend maximum support and best prices to dairy farmers of Punjab by following the true essence of cooperation, said Mann.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:05 IST
Set up state-of-art milk procurement infra in villages: Punjab CM to Milkfed
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday directed the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, also called Milkfed, to set up state-of-art procurement infrastructure in villages for collecting and supplying the best quality milk.

The chief minister, while chairing a review meeting of the Milkfed here, asserted that the upgradation of the procurement infrastructure is the need of the hour to ensure the best quality of milk is collected from villages and then supplied to consumers after processing. In a statement, Mann said Milkfed will usher brand Verka to new horizons, where the sole mantra shall be inclusive growth of all. He emphasised that Milkfed must ensure that it covers all the potential villages falling in Punjab and procure the maximum quantity of raw milk from there.

The sole aim of his government is to extend maximum support and best prices to dairy farmers of Punjab by following the true essence of cooperation, said Mann. He also asserted that farmer-friendly schemes should be implemented to boost the dairying business. The chief minister also directed Milkfed to further launch an aggressive marketing campaign to capture a sizable chunk of the consumer market not only in the state but across the country and even abroad. Mann also asked Milkfed to double its turnover from Rs 4,869 crore in 2021-2022 to Rs 10,000 crore by 2026-2027. He also suggested Mikfed to take strenuous efforts to register its presence in a big way in the potential markets of adjoining states like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Jammu-Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022