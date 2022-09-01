IAEA convoy arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -Ukraine's Energoatom
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:06 IST
The IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has arrived at the power station, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom confirmed in a Telegram post on Thursday.
The IAEA convoy was seen arriving at the plant by a Reuters reporter on the ground.
