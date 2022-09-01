Left Menu

GMDC to study economic viability of rare earth elements processing unit in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:31 IST
State-run GMDC on Thursday said it is contemplating to conduct a study to determine the economic viability of setting up a rare earth elements processing unit in Gujarat.

Rare-earth elements (REE) also known as rare-earth metals are crucial to developing green energy technologies like permanent magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines and LEDs.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) ''is looking at conducting a scoping study to determine the economic viability of the project and outline at least one opportunity to develop the processing plant for the deposit at Ambadongar, Chotaudepur district in Gujarat state in India,'' the PSU said in a statement.

The company also plans to carry out a pre-economic assessment for the Ambadongar deposit involving, among other things, formulating a process flow design and all relevant testing for beneficiation and rare earth elements oxide production.

''We at GMDC will ensure the establishment of a complete value chain for REE elements, estimating the investments required for ventures with possible returns over time in the state,'' the company's Managing Director Roopwant Singh said.

Rare earth elements are used extensively in advanced technology products and also have commercial, industrial and military applications.

China has a monopoly in the segment, meeting 95 per cent of the global demand.

