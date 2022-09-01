Left Menu

Association plea to ensure safety of TN fishermen at sea

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With the fishermen from Rameswaram continuing to be at the receiving end, the mechanised boat fishermen association here on Thursday has urged the government to safeguard their property and livelihood from repeated attacks by the Sri Lankan navy.

Citing a latest incident of never-ending atrocities on them, a leader of the association said fishermen from Rameswaram who set out in 456 boats for fishing on Wednesday had a nightmarish experience when the Sri Lankan navy destroyed their fishing nets.

As a result all the men had to return home fearing for their lives, said P Sesu Raja, leader of the mechanised boat fishermen association.

Each boatman incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 as a result of the navy personnel's action, he said and claimed that the Lankan navy's atrocities against the Tamil Nadu fishermen appeared to continue unabated.

The fisherfolks from Rameswaram and those from the coastal districts in Tamil Nadu have pitched their hopes on the State and Central governments to ensure safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their property at sea, he said.

