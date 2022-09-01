Left Menu

Macron vows to prevent Russia from winning war in Ukraine

PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:28 IST
Macron vows to prevent Russia from winning war in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to keep up France's humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and to bolster European unity as a way to pile pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning it war in that country.

"We cannot let Russia militarily win the war," Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors at the Elysee presidential palace.

He set the goal of enabling Ukraine to either win militarily or be put in a strong position to achieve "a negotiated peace." "We must get prepared for a long war," Macron said, adding that this would involve tensions escalating over Ukraine's nuclear plants.

Macron said France strongly supported the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency that arrived on Thursday to the Zaporizhzhia plant to assess its safety. The French president suggested he would call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after the IAEA mission concludes.

Macron vowed to "keep talking" to Russia despite criticism from some countries, especially in Eastern Europe, which defend a hardline stance against Moscow.

"We must do everything to make a negotiated peace possible" when Russia and Ukraine will be ready to sit for talks, he said.

"We must not let Europe get divided" over the war in Ukraine and its consequences, Macron said, adding that the EU must not align itself with "warmongers" or allow countries from eastern Europe to act alone in support of Kyiv.

In a nearly two-hour speech meant to outline the goals of the French diplomacy in the upcoming year, Macron praised the views expressed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this week in Prague as "fully in line" with his own plea for a stronger, more independent and sovereign Europe.

Macron called on Europe to "defend" its freedoms and values and to "fight" for them.

He also urged French diplomats to push back more aggressively against misinformation, fake news and propaganda spread on social media.

Paris needs to use some communication tools to "break the Russian, Chinese or Turkish storytelling" and be able to "say when France is wrongly attacked, to say what France really did," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022