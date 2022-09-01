J-K: 2 terrorists, including top North Kashmir commander, eliminated in Sopore encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday killed two terrorists, including the top North Kashmir commander of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in a joint operation led by the security forces in the Bomai village under the Sopore Tehsil of Baramulla. Based on specific intelligence, a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles and Sopore Police, including a Special Operations Group and CRPF Battalion, launched a Cordon and Search Operation around 6.30 pm.

As per the PRO (Defence) in Srinagar, the terrorists opened heavy fire after the security forces surrounded the house and even lobbed grenades to break the cordon. However, the security forces acted swiftly and relocated the civilians to safer areas. In the ensuing firefight that lasted nearly five hours, the terrorists injured one civilian and one soldier before being eliminated by the security forces.

The slain terrorists were identified as Jaish cadres, Mohd Rafiq Lone (resident of Sopore and North Kashmir commander) and Kaiser Ashraf (resident of Pulwama). Several weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from their possession.

The injured civilian was identified as Ali Mohd Ganaie of Bomai. On the other hand, the soldier was evacuated timely to Srinagar and is currently reported to be out of danger. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)