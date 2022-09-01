Spain to cut VAT on gas to 5% from October, PM Sanchez says

The Spanish government will cut value-added tax (VAT) on gas to 5% from 21% from October to reduce the impact of rising gas prices on household utility bills, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

"So that our citizens' heating bills are lower," Sanchez said in an interview with local radio station Cadena SER. The government seeks to "fairly share the costs and charges of the war (in Ukraine)". The measure will mean a revenue loss worth about 190 million euros ($190 million) per quarter, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero told reporters later Thursday.

"As a consumer, I think it's great, if it makes a difference to the bill it will be good for people," said Alfonso Morgado, a video game designer in Madrid. The government has reduced value-added tax on electricity twice over the past year to 5% too.

Energy costs have skyrocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, as Russia is a main supplier of natural gas to Europe for heating and power-generation. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation". Spain has committed with European Union partners to reduce gas use by 7% though so far this year gas consumption in Spain has increased compared with last year.

Summer heatwaves have caused a spike in demand for electricity for cooling devices while also lowering hydro-power production - a significant energy source in Spain - because of the lack of water. ($1 = 1.0014 euros)

