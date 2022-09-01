Romania's government to extend energy support bill, tax entire energy chain

Romania's government will extend a support scheme to shield households and small businesses from soaring energy bills until end-August 2023, and will apply a solidarity tax across the energy supply chain, a draft decree showed on Thursday.

Romania has capped gas and electricity bills for households, small businesses, hospitals and public institutions up to certain monthly consumption levels and is compensating suppliers for the difference. The scheme was to run until the end of March initially.

