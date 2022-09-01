Nuclear inspectors seen leaving Zaporizhzhia plant - Reuters reporter

Some members of an inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were seen leaving the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday after spending several hours at the site, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

Four of the nine vehicles from the IAEA delegation left the facility's territory, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)