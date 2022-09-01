Left Menu

Nuclear inspectors seen leaving Zaporizhzhia plant - Reuters reporter

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:24 IST
Nuclear inspectors seen leaving Zaporizhzhia plant - Reuters reporter
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Some members of an inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were seen leaving the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday after spending several hours at the site, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

Four of the nine vehicles from the IAEA delegation left the facility's territory, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022