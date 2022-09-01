EU mulling energy price cap for certain generators - document

The European Commission's upcoming proposals to tackle surging energy prices should include a price cap for certain power generators that do not run on gas, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters.

"The second type of intervention would introduce a price limit for inframarginal electricity generation technologies, which have lower operating costs than gas-fired power plants," said the document, which offered an early assessment of possible options for policies.

The aim of the intervention would be to make these generators' returns separate from the current electricity price, which has soared as a result of rocketing gas prices, the document said.

