Mizoram sends pineapples to Haryana

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Max Pixel
Mizoram on Thursday sent 15.7 metric tonne of organic pineapples to Sonipat in Haryana.

Agriculture minister C Lalrinsanga flagged off the consignment from Ch Saprawnga truck terminal in Aizawl. The pineapples were harvested by Tuichangral Organic FPC Limited in Mizoram's Khawzawl district.

Last month, Mizoram had exported fresh pineapples to Dubai and Bahrain.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalrinsanga said that there is huge demand of Mizoram grown vegetables and fruits in other parts of the country. He said that the state should increase its harvest in order to meet the demands of people outside the state.

He said that the export of pineapples to other states and foreign countries will give an impetus to the government and the local farmers. He urged the farmers to increase their harvest in order to increase export.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Dr ZR Thiamsanga, who was present at the flag off function, said that the government is giving top priority to farmers.

He said that the council of ministers meeting has recently allowed locally grown grapes to be legally processed as wine and sold freely in the markets.

Tuichangral Organic FPC Limited was established by 500 pineapples growers from 8 villages in Khawzawl district in 2021 under Mission Organic Mizoram Agriculture department.

Clover Organic Private Limited has been assigned as service provider to Tuichangral Organic FPC.

The pineapples flagged off on Thursday were sold to Sonipat based Surifresh Extract Private Limited.

