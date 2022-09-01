Romania's government to extend energy support bill, tax entire energy chain

Romania's government will extend a support scheme to shield households and small businesses from soaring energy bills until end-August 2023, and will apply a solidarity tax across the energy supply chain, a draft decree showed on Thursday.

Romania has been capping gas and electricity bills for households, small businesses, hospitals and public institutions up to certain monthly consumption levels and compensating suppliers for the difference since November last year. The first cap-and-compensation scheme ran until March. The second was initially set to run until end-March 2023 and cost an estimated 16 billion lei ($3.3 billion).

The government is expected to approve the new measures in a meeting on Thursday. Apart from extending the deadline for the scheme by five months, changes include reducing the monthly consumption level that will benefit from the price cap and enforcing a solidarity tax not only on energy and gas producers as has been the case but also on traders and suppliers. The government has also set a ceiling for the weighted average electricity purchasing price that it will use to compensate suppliers.

"The measures will discourage speculative behaviours on the electricity and natural gas markets," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said before the government meeting. It was unclear how much the new measures were expected to cost. The energy support scheme is seen as a major risk for Romania's already large budget deficit, with the government's ability to reduce the shortfall a main driver of its credit rating.

In August, the president of the Romanian association of energy suppliers estimated that the government will gain more than 43 billion lei from the energy sector in regular and windfall taxes as well as dividends. ($1 = 4.8515 lei)

