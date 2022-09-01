Ukraine working to switch reactor back on at occupied nuclear plant- Energoatom chief

The IAEA visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be successful if it leads to the plant's "demilitarization", the head of Ukraine's state nuclear company told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Ukraine is also making "all efforts" to switch the plant's fifth reactor back on after it shut down due to shelling early on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)