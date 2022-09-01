Left Menu

Ukraine working to switch reactor back on at occupied nuclear plant- Energoatom chief

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:04 IST
Ukraine working to switch reactor back on at occupied nuclear plant- Energoatom chief
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The IAEA visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be successful if it leads to the plant's "demilitarization", the head of Ukraine's state nuclear company told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Ukraine is also making "all efforts" to switch the plant's fifth reactor back on after it shut down due to shelling early on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022