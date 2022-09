Mega common facility centre at SEEPZ in Mumbai to boost global competitiveness: Goyal

The mega common facility centre at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone in Mumbai will help in boosting the global competitiveness of the gems and jewellery sector, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The facility, part of the Rs 200-crore makeover plan of the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone-Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ-SEZ), is expected to be operational by May next year.

''We are expecting modern machinery to come in (here). I hope this will boost your global competitiveness and with the skill development centre also in place, it will help to enhance quality, productivity, R&D, technology and cost competitiveness,'' the commerce and industry minister said.

He was speaking at the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the centre.

The ministry has asked the gems and jewellery export promotion council to complete the project in time.

''The project will cost around Rs 200 crore and hope we are able to usher in the 50th anniversary of SEEPZ with its completion within defined time,'' Goyal said.

The mega Common Facility Centre (CFC) has been planned to increase the efficiency of the jewellery processing units, including small and medium enterprises, by offering common facilities, which are not available with the individual units as they require huge investment.

Speaking at the event, former chairman of the council Colin Shah assured the minister to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

The minister highlighted that a target to complete construction by May 1, 2023 was set and this coincides with the completion of 50 years of SEEPZ.

The CFC would also serve as a social project, as it would help units especially small and medium enterprises improve efficiency by providing facilities that need huge investment and help them move up the value chain.

SEEPZ contributes a total Rs 30,000 crore worth of exports.

Given its large exports and employment potential, the government is making every effort to boost the gems and jewellery sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)