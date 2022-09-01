Left Menu

Eight to 12 inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia - Interfax, citing official

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:17 IST
Around eight to 12 international nuclear inspectors are staying on at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi left, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian-appointed chief administrator of the adjacent Russian-held town of Enerhodar.

Alexander Volga was quoted as saying they would be accommodated in the power plant's hotel in Enerhodar.

