Eight to 12 inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia - Interfax, citing official

Around eight to 12 international nuclear inspectors are staying on at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi left, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian-appointed chief administrator of the adjacent Russian-held town of Enerhodar.

Alexander Volga was quoted as saying they would be accommodated in the power plant's hotel in Enerhodar.

