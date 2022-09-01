IAEA chief Grossi leaves Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, 5 representatives remain- Ukraine's Energoatom
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:18 IST
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has left the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom wrote on Telegram on Thursday.
Energoatom wrote that five IAEA representatives will remain on the plant's territory, likely until Sept. 3.
