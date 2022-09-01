UK hopeful of G7 agreement on Russian oil export price cap

Britain is hopeful that G7 ministers will agree on Friday to a price cap scheme for Russian oil exports, finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Thursday.

"We want to get this oil price cap over the line," he told a think tank event during a visit to the United States.

"We have an important meeting tomorrow with the G7 finance ministers, and I'm hopeful we'll be able to have a statement that will mean that we can move forward at pace to deliver this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)