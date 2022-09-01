Left Menu

UK hopeful of G7 agreement on Russian oil export price cap

He said it would help ensure there was no oil price shock next year. "We have an important meeting tomorrow with the G7 finance ministers, and I'm hopeful we'll be able to have a statement that will mean that we can move forward at pace to deliver this." The G7 consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:25 IST
UK hopeful of G7 agreement on Russian oil export price cap
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is hopeful that G7 ministers will agree on Friday to a price cap scheme for Russian oil exports, finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Thursday.

Western leaders have proposed an oil price cap to limit how much refiners and traders can pay for Russian crude - a move Moscow says it will not abide by and can thwart by shipping oil to states not obeying the price ceiling. "We want to get this oil price cap over the line," he told a think tank event during a visit to the United States. He said it would help ensure there was no oil price shock next year.

"We have an important meeting tomorrow with the G7 finance ministers, and I'm hopeful we'll be able to have a statement that will mean that we can move forward at pace to deliver this." The G7 consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022