Left Menu

Patnaik disburses Rs 869 cr for farmers under KALIA scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday disbursed Rs 869 crore for the states 41.85 lakh farmers, under its KALIA scheme, and assured them of additional aid for crop losses suffered in the recent floods.According to an official, an amount of Rs 2,000 each was directly transferred to the bank accounts of 41 lakh small and marginal farmers and other 85,000 landless farmers in Odisha under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation KALIA scheme for Rabi crop.The state government had in 2018 launched the KALIA scheme, under which the farmers are given Rs 4,000 in two equal instalments.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:47 IST
Patnaik disburses Rs 869 cr for farmers under KALIA scheme
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday disbursed Rs 869 crore for the state's 41.85 lakh farmers, under its KALIA scheme, and assured them of additional aid for crop losses suffered in the recent floods.

According to an official, an amount of Rs 2,000 each was directly transferred to the bank accounts of 41 lakh small and marginal farmers and other 85,000 landless farmers in Odisha under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme for Rabi crop.

The state government had in 2018 launched the KALIA scheme, under which the farmers are given Rs 4,000 in two equal instalments. ''Today, on the occasion of Nuakhai, the second installment was paid to farmers,'' a senior official said.

The first instalment was disbursed on Akshaya Tritiya, he added.

Patnaik, on the occasion, said, ''Nuakhai is the festival of Mother Earth. Mother Earth blesses us with resources that are made available to use through the hard work of our farming communityThey are our pride and glory.'' Talking about the scheme, he said, ''It has given hope and confidence to small farmers. It also helps protect the livelihood of landless farmers.'' The CM assured the farmers of additional assistance for crop losses in recent floods that hit the state. He directed the officials to complete crop damage assessment at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022