UMMCL gets nod to operate in J&K

The cooperative department of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a No-objection Certificate (NoC) to Unati Multipurpose Multistate Cooperative Society Limited (UMMCL) for operations across the Union Territory, an official release said on Thursday.

The NoC was issued to UMMCL by Secretary Cooperatives Yasha Mudgal, after more than three months of discussions and deliberations, in presence of Regional Director, NCDC, Col Ashish Mohan, and Registrar Cooperatives J&K, Shafqat Iqbal, the release said. On behalf of UMMCL, it said, the NoC was received by its promoters Jyoti Saroop and Vikrant Dogra.

''Unati is one of the celebrated cooperatives in the country and will help newly formed Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) and cooperatives in terms of market linkages, processing technical know-how and much needed handholding,'' Mudgal said.

She said the core objective of this cooperative society is to build self-sustainable agri supply chains with its model of 'Farm-factory-fork'.

Saroop said the major challenge in the agriculture sector is the unorganised value chain, and as a result the farmer being at the bottom of this value chain earns less. He said the UMMCL has plans to integrate the whole value chain at one platform by reviving the traditional supply chain to boost agri-economy.

