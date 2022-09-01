IAEA's Grossi says watchdog to maintain presence at Ukraine nuclear plant
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 22:18 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine and said his team would maintain a continued presence at the facility.
Rafael Grossi, speaking to reporters after visiting the plant, also said he would continue to worry until the situation at Zaporizhzhia had stabilised.
