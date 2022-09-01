Left Menu

CM Dhami inaugurates Ranibagh bridge connecting Kumaon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated Ranibagh Bhimtal Padampuri Lohaghat Pancheshwar Rajya Marg two-lane 'A' class loading steel girder bridge constructed under the Central Road Fund at a cost of Rs 72 crore in district Nainital.

The Chief Minister said, "With the commissioning of the two-lane bridge, people going to the hilly areas of Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat and Nainital will get a lot easier. He also added, "This bridge is the lifeline of Kumaon, through which the entire business of Kumaon is connected. Often there used to be a jam due to the single lane bridge here, but now due to the construction of this bridge, the tourists going to the mountainous areas of Kumaon will also not have a problem with the jam."

The Chief Minister said that due to the movement of heavy vehicles on this bridge, along with the economic and social development of the area, there would be all-round development of the area. It is to be known that at present about 3,600 cars and jeeps, 2,500 two-wheelers, 2,000 small commercial vehicles and 150 buses and 1,750 trucks (two axles) etc., through the said old bridge, average 10,000 vehicles per day. With the construction of the said two-lane A class loading bridge, there will be an increase in the movement of multi axle trucks and other vehicles. (ANI)

