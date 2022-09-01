NEP 2020 changing education system of Jammu and Kashmir

The government has decided to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in Jammu and Kashmir from the 2022-23 session. It has approved a calendar for all higher education institutions in the Union Territory and has directed the universities to strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines for the completion of graduate and post-graduate courses.

16 colleges have been finalised for skill development programme options with undergraduate courses in Jammu and Kashmir. With the implementation of NEP, Jammu and Kashmir will introduce a national pattern of curriculum after other states and Union Territories. "With this new policy, the education system is improving but a clear change is being seen in the teaching method. Even the examination and evaluation system is changing. Examinations in the educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir will also be held simultaneously and the results will also be declared simultaneously so that the students here can appear in the competitive examinations without any difficulty or unnecessary waiting," stated Dr Rabia Naseem Mughal.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) may shift the session of primary to higher secondary level school examinations from November to March. It is believed that the administration is actively considering a proposal in this regard. Though a final decision has not been taken yet, according to reports, the administration is mulling the proposal along with the change in the Higher Education Department (HED) session. The Jammu and Kashmir administration recently shifted the HED academic session to July as per the national academic calendar. The reason for shifting the session is that the class 10 and 12 exams end in November and the students have to take professional courses outside UT. One has to wait till July to get admission as the new academic term starts then.

Any change in session will bring the academic session in line with schools across the country. This move comes after the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and Uniform Academic Calendar in the Higher Education Department (HED) starting from the current academic session. On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet of India approved the New National Education Policy to replace the Education Policy of 1986. This policy brings a major positive change in education in India. The main objective of launching the National Education Policy 2022 was to restructure the education policy of India.

Under this new national education policy, no one will be forced to learn a particular language. Now students can choose the language according to their interests. This change is being implemented only after considering the various analysis, comments and suggestions of the stakeholders. (ANI)

